The US NRC and EPA set public radiation limits to 1 mSv/year and to 50 mSv/year for radiation-exposed workers. They used data from the instantaneous exposure of Japanese survivors of atomic bomb blasts, and also from chronic exposures of radiation workers at average levels below natural background radiation. EPA linear no threshold (LNT) cumulative dose policy now “written in stone” is that harm from potential cancer agents is directly proportional to accumulated exposure.

I advocate using Jack Devanney’s sigmoidal no threshold (SNT) dose rate model and setting human nuclear radiation exposure limits to 2 mSv per day, a tenth of the 20 mSv/d exposure observed NOT to cause reliably observable cancer harm. Here’s why.

Effects of chronic radiation dose rates

Devanney Green Table Documentation at Gordian Knot Book...

The radiation harm data is documented above in Jack Devanney’s Green Table observations of ongoing radiation exposure. Green highlighted results indicate no observed adverse effects. Devanney concludes “as long as the dose rate profile stays below about 20 mSv/day, it almost does not matter what the cumulative dose is”. What do you conclude from the dose rate column?

Sigmoidal No Threshold dose response

Sigmoidal (S-shape) No Threshold (SNT) dose-response model...

The baseline region models how DNA repair centers fix double strand breaks at dose rates under about 20 mSv per day. As the curve steepens repair centers become overwhelmed by rising radiation exposure rates. The effect plateaus as cancer victims die off.

LNT model of large, acute radiation doses (not rates)

In the atomic bomb survivors graph above, excess relative risk of cancer of 0.5 corresponds to a 50% increase in cancer, seemingly near 800 mSv. The individual data points are kept secret by the researchers, who binned them into groups with vertical lines representing the (square root of) the number of data points.

The US NRC and EPA set public limits to 1 mSv/year and to 50 mSv/year for radiation-exposed workers. Their data comes the instantaneous exposure of Japanese survivors of atomic bomb blasts. I don’t see evidence of cancer in the low-dose range of 0 to 100 mSv. Do you?

Effects of accumulated, chronic low doses

The data above is from chronic exposures of radiation workers at average levels below natural background radiation. EPA and NRC claim cancer risk is proportionate to cumulative radiation exposure, with each 100 mSv said to add 1% to cancer risk. In the above low dose example plots RR (relative risk) of 1.5 would correspond to a 50% increase in cancer. The authors do not see an increase in cancer incidence below 50 mSv cumulative. Do you? From the graph it’s hard to claim LNT claims of RR = 1.01 at 100 mSv.

Comparing regulation to observation

The precautionary-principle safetyists at EPA, NRC, and NGOs deny that human immune system responses repair cellular and DNA damage from ionizing radiation. Thus they claim radiation harm accumulates.

Their regulatory limit of 1 mSv per 365-day-year corresponds to 3 µSv (microsieverts) per day. Natural background radiation averages about 10 µSv/day. The Green Table observes no radiation harm at 20,000 µSv/day,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Ionizing radiation Dose Rate Green Table harm free observation 20,000 µSv/day Hargraves recommended limit. 2,000 µSv/day Average natural background 10 µSv/day Regulators' average public limit 3 µSv/day

Regulators limit public radiation exposure rates at levels that are below observed noise. Their limits are orders of magnitude smaller than observed no-effect levels. Regulators limit average public radiation exposure rates to 3 µSv/day, but harm effects are not observed at 20,000 µSv/day.

Hill Criteria for causality

In 1965 Sir Austin Bradford Hill proposed criteria for whether an observed statistical association is likely to be causal. These criteria are not absolute, but should be considered before claiming a relationship is causal.

Strength of Association: Is the effect strong enough to be less likely to result from chance, bias, or confounding? Consistency: Is the effect consistent across different studies, populations, times, and research methods? Specificity: Does a specific exposure lead to a specific effect? Temporality: Does the cause precede the effect in time? Biological Gradient (Dose-Response): Does more exposure leads to more effect? Biological Plausibility: Is there a plausible hypothesized causal mechanism that aligns with biological or medical knowledge? Coherence: Is there coherence between epidemiological and laboratory findings? Experimental Evidence: Do experiments that change clinical exposures changes effects? Analogy: Is a similar cause-and-effect relationship are already known to exist for a similar exposure or agent?

Discussion of Hill Criteria and radiation harm

Strength of Association: LNT advocates use complex statistical methods to search low level, noisy radiation effects data. Higher exposure data with less noise reveals the effects more clearly — no harm below 20,000 µSv/day.

Consistency: The INWORKS study of nuclear workers revealed a weak correlation between cumulative radiation exposure and worker mortality. The original 15 country study dropped results from 12 countries, ignored the single well-controlled American shipyard worker study, ignored transparent dial-painter data, and ignored worker background and medical radiation exposure.

A concerning defect of both this INWORKS study and the atomic bomb survivor study is the inability for independent scientists to reproduce the analysis and results. The individual humans’ data are kept secret to the study authors. Only author-selected data groupings are available, not transparent data such as the individual radium dial-painters’ data display, for example.

Individual radium dial painters’ radiation accumulation and cancer

Each black triangle represents one radium dial painter, each red circle one with cancer. Workers who stopped licking brushes after 1926 accumulated doses below 10,000 mGy (200,000 mSv alpha radiation) and developed no cancers.

Specificity: Specific exposures lead to specific effect such as skin redness, acute radiation sickness, and subsequent cancer,

Temporality: Solid cancers become clinically observable perhaps 20 years after radiation exposure. Leukemia latency is roughly 3 years later.

Biological Gradient (Dose-Response): More exposure leads to more effect in both LNT and SNT harm models. There are two exceptions. Very low radiation experiments, deep underground, inhibit reproduction of life in plants, fruit flies, yeasts, bacteria, and mammalian cells. Hormesis is the different effect of single 100 mSv to 2,000 mSv doses stimulating the immune system to upregulate DNA repair machinery and antioxidant enzymes, adding repair capacity against subsequent higher radiation doses.

Biological Plausibility: The LNT model of unrepaired cumulative radiation damage is not biologically plausible with modern knowledge of the immune system. Thousands of published articles invalidate LNT claims of observable harm at low doses. Biological repair takes place at DNA, cellular, and tissue levels in time scales of minutes to hours to days. The 2015 Nobel Prize in chemistry was awarded to three scientists who discovered how radiation-damaged cells repair themselves. The SNT model, using one-day repair periods, adequately mimics observations.

Coherence: We have human epidemiological data for atomic bomb survivors, nuclear workers, shipyard workers, Kerala residents, and Taiwan cobalt-60 contaminated apartment dwellers, We have extensive laboratory data for fruit flies, mice, and beagle dogs. Results are not in conflict, but not really coherent because we have no controlled, experimental data with human subjects.

Experimental Evidence: Roughly 18% of millions of annual cancer-treated patients develop secondary cancers within 15 years, and 5% are attributed to radiation therapy, which uses focused radiation up to 60,000 mSv. Intensive radiation experiments on humans are unethical, so Devanney’s Green Table uses data about medical and accidental radiation exposures.

Analogy: SNT, S-shaped, dose-response is generally well understood and used by doctors. Doctors watch for the steep part of the S-curve because medicines are often ineffective at low doses but deadly at high doses.

Directory of nuclear power mistakes and cures

Save a link to Jack Devanney’s Gordian knot News Site Directory of his essays on the history of nuclear power, fraud, misunderstandings of radiation effects, and replacement of LNT with SNT. Today’s laws and agency rules have made nuclear power uncompetitive against other countries, and uncompetitive with carbon combustion sources.

Footnotes