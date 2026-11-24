Nuclear power plant operator featured on The Simpsons

US citizens have been snookered about nuclear power radiation hazards for decades. The received wisdom imbued in our brains is that any radiation is potentially deadly. Even EPA and NRC say so. No wonder the world is building 82 GW of nuclear power plants while the US is building < 1 GW.

In 1991 The Conference for a Nuclear Free 1990s was organized by the Nuclear Information Resource Service, Greenpeace, others, and speakers including Ralph Nader and Amory Lovins, with 500 participants. Antis have advantages over pros in nuclear power, and the Conference used their advantages with lobbyist-like professionalism.

The pros must conceive designs and conduct engineering analyses of the physical world of materials, heat flow, temperature, electrical conductivity, fluid flow, three-phase matter states, neutron interactions, fission product activity, atomic particle effects, etc at various temperatures, pressures, contaminations, and radiation environments. Cost-benefit analyses include financing, safety, manufacturability, time, political risk, and the future cost and reliability of generated electricity. These extensive, expensive efforts must be communicated understandably to financiers, regulators, utility companies, and the public.

Antis need only mount a negative publicity campaign. Facts, benefits, and analyses are hardly important. Truth is essential to engineering pros, but unimportant to antis. Outrageous statements are mimicked by a naive press eager to frighten readers and quote ‘experts’ about any radioactivity discovery.. The antis key tool is their phone number on a reporter’s Rolodex card.

Action plan

The Conference for a Nuclear Free 1990s was effective. The resulting document below is a real action plan. Note how each of 52 bullet point starts with a verb. This 35 year old, typewritten document reeks of authenticity.

page 7

Notes

The above document copy was found by friend of Rod Adams who wrote this readable 2014 post.

The name Michael Weber at the end is a puzzle because that is the name of an NRC commissioner at the time. One AI bot suggested the document was written by a conference organizer, Michael Mariotte, Executive Director of NIRS, the Nuclear Information and Resource Service, opposing nuclear power plant construction since 1978.

Nuclear power radiation is safe. Short version. Long version.

Reflections

Is there an organization with an equivalent, modern action plan to promote US nuclear power?

Is US nuclear power too expensive to compete with natural gas?

Will the 2026 lame duck Congress simplify energy permitting by passing the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 (BAAJA)?

Will the January 2027 Congress impede or promote nuclear power?