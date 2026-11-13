Neighboring town Enfield’s well has tiny amounts of uranium, not unusual in the Granite State of New Hampshire. Here’s the water department report.

A resident might ingest a liter of water with 10% more uranium than the maximum contaminant level (MCL) of 30 micrograms per liter. Is this a dangerous amount?

The radioactive uranium breaks decays into other radioactive atoms such as radon, thorium, polonium, and radium. The change is slow, taking 5 billion years for half the uranium to decay. Altogether there are 67,000 decays per second, releasing 5 x 10-8 joules per day into your (say) 50 kilogram body.

Per unit of body mass that’s (5 x 10-8 joules) / (50 kg) = 0.1 µGy (microgray) in medical units of ionizing radiation energy absorption. Much of this energy is in the form of heavy, charged, moving particles including helium nuclei, creating 20x the damage of gamma rays. Doctors multiply grays by 20 to convert to sieverts, meant to represent comparable biological damage. Multiplying absorbed energy by 20, 0.1 µGy is 2 µSv (microsieverts).

Thus 2 µSv/liter/day is the official MCL for Enfield’s uranium contaminated, drinking water. My last post compared observed radiation harm with regulations, shown below.

Enfield’s water is harmless, ten thousand times less than radiation levels observed not to cause harm.