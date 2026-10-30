Updated costs from Chris Keefer’s DECOUPLE blog…

A Westinghouse AP1000 nuclear power plant generates 1,200 MW of electric power. President Trump is asking South Korea to invest $120,000 million in eight reactors generating 9,600 MW, ~ 10,000 million watts. Do the math in your head to see a capital investment of $12/watt ($12,000/kilowatt}.

Of course investors must be repaid, typically in 40 years, with money repaid by selling kilowatt-hours generated over 40 years, 365 days/year, 24 hours/day. Ignoring interest costs, each kWh sold would repay the investor $12,000/40/365/24 = 0.034 dollars (3.4 ¢ /.kWh).

Investors require earnings on investments, just as your banker requires interest on your home mortgage, 7.24% today says FreddieMac.

In the US electric utility companies have invested at a 10% return allowed by regulators. To pay off both the capital and interest at 10% over 40 years the power plant must pay the utility/investor 4.08 times the capital investment. For each kWh this is 4.08 x 3.4 = 13.9 ¢/kWh ~ 14 ¢/kWh.

The actual cost must be higher than 14 ¢/kWh because the AP1000 doesn’t run 100% of the time. It doesn’t count costs for hundreds of workers, fuel, decommissioning, nor taxes and fees.

I underestimated costs in my last post, Fear: nuclear electricity’s most costly ingredient.

Utilities also charge customers for use of transmission lines to fetch power from generators, and to run their distribution network of wires, poles, transformers, substations. At our house we pay 4 ¢/kWh for transmission and 6 ¢/kWh for distribution. Industries get lower distribution costs. AI companies with data-center-dedicated power plants may avoid these costs.

Trump’s eight large nuclear power plants won’t be built.

Their nuclear electricity is too expensive to sell profitably. Investors will baulk.

New US natural gas electric power plants will generate electricity costing 4-10 ¢/kWh. Nuclear electricity supporting global industrial competition must cost under 4 ¢/kWh. For a recent example see WSJ’s America Needs Canada’s Aluminum. Trump’s Tariff Exposed Just How Badly.

Critique my 10% ROI for utility investors, but this results from of hundreds of contested rate cases. Proposed subsidies, cheap loans, and tax rebates just replace some power costs with other taxpayer burdens.

Nuclear electricity’s price must be under 4 ¢/kWh.

Competition is real. We can make low cost electricity. South Carolina’s Okonee electric power reactors completed in 1974 cost $1,100 per kilowatt, in current, 2024 dollars, generating electricity at less than 3 ¢ per kilowatt-hour, in 2024 dollars. This is an existence proof for what new nuclear electricity should cost.

Another cost benchmark is that of the current US nuclear fleet. In 2025 the 94 nuclear reactors generated electricity at an average cost of 3.6 ¢/kWh for all the reactors’ capital, fuel, and operations expenses. Today’s nuclear electricity costs are still under the 4 ¢/kWh competitive target.

End precautionary principle regulation.

Insist all regulations be based on observed harm effects. End the disproven regulation policies, LNT and ALARA. Avoid groupthink; take responsibility to analyze observed radiation effects data. Weigh benefits against costs. Set radiation tolerance dose rate to 80 µSv/h (0.002 Sv per day), a tenth of rates observed to be harmless to health. Replace agencies, officials, and staff that apply obsolete policies contrary to evidence. Regulate nuclear power plants as other power plants are regulated. Hold plant operators responsible for exceeding the observed tolerance dose rate. Limit liability to observed harm, to enable insurability, just as airlines do.

Unleash competitive private enterprise to drop reliable electricity costs to 3¢/kWh, cheaper than coal or LNG, obviating energy subsidies, increasing economic productivity.