A Westinghouse AP1000 nuclear power plant generates 1,200 MW of electric power. President Trump is asking South Korea to invest $120,000 million in eight reactors generating 9,600 MW, ~ 10,000 million watts at $12,000/kilowatt..

Will the new, Democratic Congress continue or impede investments in new nuclear technology? Will NRC continue streamlining processes to permit construction and operation of the gigawatt-scale nuclear power plants?

My last post showed that simply repaying the investment, interest free, would require investor capital repayments of 3.4 ¢/kWh per kilowatt hour, spreading the investment cost over 40 years, 365 days/year, 24 hours/day. Of course investors demand interest and profit.

US regulators allow electric utility companies a 10% return on investment. To pay off both the capital and interest at 10% over 40 years the power plant must pay the utility/investor 4.08 times the capital investment. For each kWh this is 4.08 x 3.4 = 13.9 ¢/kWh ~ 14 ¢/kWh.

The actual cost must be higher than 14 ¢/kWh because the AP1000 doesn’t run 100% of the time. It doesn’t count costs for hundreds of workers, fuel, decommissioning, nor taxes and fees.

Competing with nuclear are new US natural gas electric power plants that will generate electricity costing 4-10 ¢/kWh. Doomberg points out that US natural gas production continues to grow to power new data centers and to export liquified natural gas (LNG).

The Marcellus shale is one prolific nat gas source, with extraction costs as low as $1-2 per million BTU. At about 300 kWh(thermal) per MBTU the combustion heat costs no more than 0.7 ¢/kWh(thermal). Modern combined cycle natural gas turbines have 60% efficiency converting heat to electricity, so the nat gas fuel for electricity generation may only cost 0.7/0.6 = 1.2 ¢/kWh(electric).

[Aside: uranium costs about 0.4 ¢/kWh, and fabricated uranium fuel 0.7 ¢/kWh.]

It’s pretty clear that nuclear electricity supporting global industrial competition must cost under 4 ¢/kWh. For a recent example see WSJ’s America Needs Canada’s Aluminum. Trump’s Tariff Exposed Just How Badly.

Trump’s eight large nuclear power plants won’t be built.

Their nuclear electricity is too expensive to sell profitably. Investors will baulk especially with Trump’s election-reduced clout..

Nuclear electricity’s price must be under 4 ¢/kWh. We can make low cost nuclear electricity. South Carolina’s Okonee electric power reactors completed in 1974 cost $1,100 per kilowatt, in current, 2024 dollars, generating electricity at less than 3 ¢ per kilowatt-hour, in 2024 dollars. This is an existence proof for what new nuclear electricity should cost.

Another cost benchmark is that of the current US nuclear fleet. In 2025 the 94 nuclear reactors generated electricity at an average cost of 3.6 ¢/kWh for all the reactors’ capital, fuel, and operations expenses. Today’s nuclear electricity costs are still under the 4 ¢/kWh competitive target.

End precautionary principle regulation.

Insist all regulations be based on observed harm effects. End the disproven regulation policies, LNT and ALARA. Avoid groupthink; take responsibility to analyze observed radiation effects data. Weigh benefits against costs. Set radiation tolerance dose rate to 80 µSv/h (0.002 Sv per day), a tenth of rates observed to be harmless to health. Replace agencies, officials, and staff that apply obsolete policies contrary to evidence. Regulate nuclear power plants as other power plants are regulated. Hold plant operators responsible for exceeding the observed tolerance dose rate. Limit liability to observed harm, to enable insurability, just as airlines do.

Unleash competitive private enterprise to drop reliable electricity costs to 3¢/kWh, cheaper than coal or LNG, obviating energy subsidies, increasing economic productivity.