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The successful US campaign to create fear of nuclear power
by technically savvy, agenda driven, politically competent opponents.
Nov 24
•
Robert Hargraves
19
3
Uranium in New Hampshire well water
The billion dollar radon protection industry protects against what?
Nov 13
•
Robert Hargraves
10
1
Strength of Association: Cancer from Radiation.
Hill’s causality criteria: Does more cause more? Can the effect be noise? ...
Nov 9
•
Robert Hargraves
11
1
2
Will Trump clout continue investments in uncompetitive AP1000 electricity?
Who will pay over 14 ¢/kWh when nat gas electricity sells for 4-10 ¢/kWh?
Nov 4
•
Robert Hargraves
9
5
1
October 2026
Will AP1000 nuclear electricity cost too much?
No, the plants won’t be built.
Oct 30
•
Robert Hargraves
18
5
4
Fear: nuclear electricity’s most costly ingredient.
Why pay 8 ¢/kWh for electricity that we know should cost 3 ¢/kWh?
Oct 2
•
Robert Hargraves
21
17
6
August 2026
GREEN JELLY BEANS LINKED TO ACNE!
Cancer linked to nuclear power radiation?
Aug 10
•
Robert Hargraves
12
3
2
July 2026
Establishing Ionizing Radiation Dose Rate Limits For Nuclear Power
Submitted to NRC July 27, 2026
Jul 27
•
Robert Hargraves
19
8
4
Fearless Fission
Fix fear. Fix poverty. Fix Climate.
Jul 11
•
Robert Hargraves
48
8
11
May 2026
Spent nuclear fuel sleeping safely
Connecticut Yankee's used fuel is peaceful
May 3
•
Robert Hargraves
18
3
2
April 2026
Nuclear Power Posterboard
Why we need low-cost nuclear power. Why we don't get it.
Apr 30
•
Robert Hargraves
6
1
2
Uranium is Too Cheap.
Australia exports LNG, not uranium, to earn US dollars to buy oil.
Apr 23
•
Robert Hargraves
6
6
© 2026 Robert Hargraves
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